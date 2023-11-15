As we turn our attention towards winter, it’s important that we take the time to look at winter safety. Winter storms are considered deceptive killers because most deaths are indirectly related to the storm, such as traffic accidents on icy roads or deaths due to prolonged exposure to the cold. Frostbite, hypothermia and overexertion are all winter hazards, and we need to be aware of their symptoms and what to do if those issues arise.

You can protect yourself by wearing layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat. Layering clothing will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water-repellent. Mittens or gloves and a hat will prevent loss of body heat. Mittens are warmer than gloves because fingers maintain more warmth when they touch each other. Hats help because a significant amount of body heat loss is from the head. Covering your mouth will protect your lungs from extremely cold air and it is advisable to avoid taking deep breaths and minimize talking as well.

If you suspect that someone else has frostbite or hypothermia, begin warming the person slowly and seek immediate medical assistance. Warm the person’s core first. Using your own body heat can help. Arms and legs should be warmed last because stimulation of the limbs can drive cold blood toward the heart and lead to heart failure. Put the person in dry clothing and wrap their entire body in a blanket.

Racine County Emergency Management offers these additional helpful, winter safety tips:

Take steps to keep cars and other vehicles in good repair and keep your gas tank near full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines. In addition, carry a winter storm survival kit in your vehicle that includes blankets or sleeping bags, a flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit, shovel, tools, booster cables, windshield scraper, high-calorie non-perishable food and cat litter to use for traction. You can access real-time weather traffic alerts from 511WI| Wisconsin Traffic | Commuter Information to help you plan ahead and take the safest travel routes.

Winter weather terms

There are different categories used when monitoring weather patterns. Watches, warnings and advisories allow the community to be informed on what weather can be expected, when, and how severe it is predicted to be. Below is a summary of the different categories of weather monitoring and how you might approach each.

Winter Storm Watch

Winter Storm Watches tell us to be alert, because there is the potential for significant and hazardous winter weather within 48 hours. It is important to continue to stay alert for updates, review plans, and think about next steps if weather conditions worsen.

Winter Storm Warning

Winter Storm Warnings tell the community to take action. This tells us the storm is either in or will soon be entering the area. It is now time to put your individual plans into effect so that you can keep you, your loved ones and community safe.

Blizzard Warning

Blizzard Warnings indicate that there is snow and strong winds combined to produce blinding snow conditions, near zero-visibility, deep drifts, and life-threatening wind chill. You can expect snow and/or blowing snow reducing visibility to a quarter-mile or less for three hours or longer and sustained winds of 35 mph or greater to occur within the next 12 to 18 hours. Seeking immediate shelter is highly encouraged.

Frost/Freeze Warning

Frost/Freeze Warnings indicate significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected and may cause damage to plants, crops or fruit trees. A Freeze Warning is issued in autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze) or in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops). Those responsible for crop health can take mitigating action by monitoring these warnings.

Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisories indicate that winter weather conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences and may be hazardous, especially to motorists. They will be issued for any amount of freezing rain, or when two to four inches of snow (alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain) is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning. It is best to not travel if not necessary and to give yourself plenty of time to travel if you must.

The winter season brings various challenges and many hazards to think about, but with the right planning and key steps taken ahead of time, you will be prepared for anything that may come your way. You can find more helpful safety tips this winter season by following @readyracine on Facebook and Instagram. Thank you for reading.

For more information, contact Racine County Emergency Management at 262-636-3515.