RACINE — U.S. News and World Report has named Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena as one of the Best Nursing Homes in the United States.

Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena is located at 5643 Erie St. in Racine.

About Best Nursing Home reports

U.S. News and World Report has been curating the annual Best Nursing Homes ratings since 2009.

Through the lists, they strive to help consumers in need of either short-term rehabilitation or long-term care for themselves or a family member.

“U.S. News’ Best Nursing Homes ratings give patients, senior residents, their families and caregivers an objective assessment of quality, to help them choose the facility that best fits their individual needs,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Nursing homes that have earned the recognition of U.S. News have a track record of achieving better outcomes for patients and residents, and maximizing the amount of care they receive from nurses and other staff.”

Recognizing the best of the best

This years report rated more than 15,000 nursing homes.

Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena received an above average rating this year.

These calculating factors evaluate each nursing home’s performance using a variety of quality measures obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

These items include rating based on patient and resident outcomes, such as infection rates, staffing levels, potentially inappropriate reliance on antipsychotic drugs, health inspection results and other quality indicators.

The methodology factors data and determines those who are committed to quality care.

Committed to quality nursing home care

“This designation is a testament to the dedication, personalized care and service provided by every member of our care team, who are driven by a commitment to delivering quality care and living out our mission,” said Mike Phillips, Executive Director, Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena. “It is an honor to have our community nationally recognized by this leading publication.”

Others in the area

In the area, Lincoln Park Nursing and Rehab and Ridgewood Care Center received overall average ratings. In Kenosha, Brookside Care Center received an overall above average rating. Crossroads Care Center and Water’s Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center received a poor rating.

These rating are according to the the U.S. News and World Report.

To view other facilities and their ratings read more online.