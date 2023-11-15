RACINE — For the 14th consecutive year, the Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving Feast will serve the Racine community and beyond.

The team of volunteers, all dressed in festive orange during the 2016 feast. – Credit: Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks Facebook page

This year’s Rendering Thanks event is on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. will offer a traditional Thanksgiving meal and live entertainment. The 14th annual Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving Feast will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will unite people in the Racine community through a traditional Thanksgiving meal and live entertainment. Meals will be offered and include either a sit-down experience or will be available to go. Beverages and desserts will be included. This meal is open to everyone.

Rendering Thanks entertainment

While feasting and rendering thanks of their own, eventgoers can enjoy the following entertainment. Listen to the Cheryl McCrary Band and Dan the One Man Band perform at this year’s event. There will be dance teams and other forms of entertainment available.

Volunteers make event possible

The event is supported by Dan Johnson from Danny’s Meats, 1317 4 Mile Road, and Ray Stibeck from Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave, as a way to unite the city.

The event is made possible each year due to the selfless volunteers who work the event each Thanksgiving.

Want to volunteer? Message the Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks Facebook page. Volunteers can help cook, serve, set up and clean up at this annual tradition. Their motto is “the more the merrier.”

Send the page a message with how many people, their names and when they will be volunteering. They are currently looking for volunteers on Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Donations needed

Donations for the event are currently being accepted. Those looking to sponsor can do so by donating to Route 20 Cares.

Event organizers say that for $50 you can sponsor a table of 10 people.

Donations can be made via Venmo by sending money to @route20cares or by making a check payable to Route 20 Cares.

Checks can be sent or dropped off at:

Route 20, 140001 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, WI 53177

Danny’s Meats, 1317 4 Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402

Cash donations will also be accepted on the day of the event at the door. Additionally, the event is collecting non-perishable food donations for the Racine County Food Bank at the door.

“14 years later and our community is still in need. We will see you on Thanksgiving,” said the event organizers on their Facebook page.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.