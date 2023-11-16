Tis’ the season to shop!

Racine County Eye has rallied a handful of businesses in the 2023 Gift Guide to explore this holiday season.

Turn to local businesses whether you celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or perhaps, are just looking to buy someone a special gift.

By supporting locally owned and operated establishments in Racine County, we impact the lives in our communities. Dollars spent in Racine County stay in Racine County and help our community stay united.

Need a place to turn to? Check out the following four businesses below.

Local businesses to support: The Racine County Eye Gift Guide

RG Natural Babies A gift store offering feature toys for babies to teens, games, cloth diapers and more. This season purchase a gift card to meet the needs of someone of any age. Shop RG Natural Babies The Chartroom A restaurant that blends a supper club and pub food favorites along the waterfront. Get in the spirit of the holidays by purchasing tickets to the Chartroom Christmas Lights Tour. Shop The Chartroom

Art Metals Studio An experienced custom, fine jewelry maker and storefront carrying an extensive collection of gemstones, diamonds and exotic metals. View an array of handcrafted pieces by checking out their storefront. Shop Art Metals Studio

Plumb Gold A jewelry store that offers designer pieces or can custom design something specifically tailored to your taste with the help of Racine’s premier combination of designers, gemologists and goldsmiths. Purchase a gift certificate for a loved one and allow them to pick a piece that speaks to them. Shop Plumb Gold

Giving Tuesday