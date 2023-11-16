Heavy wind gusts are expected to hit Southeastern Wisconsin on Nov. 16.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook due to the expected conditions.

Counties impacted by high winds

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east-central Wisconsin, south-central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin.

Counties impacted are Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.

Looking ahead

Looking at today and tonight, south to southwest wind gusts up to 40 MPH are expected this afternoon.

Looking ahead at Friday through Wednesday of next week, no hazardous weather is expected at this time.

Preparedness

Due to the strong wind gusts, outdoor items and furniture should be secured. Fences and gates should be shut and secured.