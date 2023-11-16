RACINE COUNTY — The Chartroom Food and Spirits, better known as “The Chartroom,” is bringing back a tradition this holiday season with their dinner and Christmas Lights Tour package.
The fun starts Dec. 2 and runs every Sunday until Dec. 17.
Chartroom 2023
The restaurant, located at 209 Dodge St., offers a new and improved experience for dining along the waterfront.
Tom Landreman, who is assisting in running the restaurant stated they often call this establishment ‘Chartroom 2023’ to decipher from what the place was previously.
This spot has a mix of supper club and pub food favorites.
“People remember fondly, the fish fry, the chicken dinners, the galley burgers…We brought those things back and brought the menu up to 2023,” said Landreman.
The restaurant took off serving the people of Racine in August. The reopening came with new ownership, leadership and a fresh look, with a touch of the past.
Bringing back tradition
Chartroom 2023, as the crew likes to call it, is bringing back a tradition that The Chartroom was previously known for — Christmas Lights Tour along with dinner.
“It is something they did at The Chartroom in the past. They used to do it with a trolley,” explained Landreman.
Newspaper archives reveal the holiday entertainment started in 1991 and continued to at least 1997 where dinner was served and then people hopped on a trolley to see local light shows.
How the Christmas Lights Tour works
In 2023, the business is bringing back the tradition, but this time with charter buses.
“People get to drive by, but they don’t get to actually see it (the lights) because they’re driving,” explained Landreman.
The idea is simple: make the holidays memorable for all by enjoying good food and entertainment.
First enjoy Chartroom’s original pressure fried chicken and a legendary fish fry, along with the ticket holders’ choice of wine, beer, coffee or soda, and then stroll past the Kiwanis Christmas Lights at the Racine Zoo, gaze at the Christmas Carnival of Lights at Jellystone Park, and wrap up the night watching the dazzling display at the Jamestown Lights.
Landreman estimates the dinner portion will take about an hour and the lights tour will take about an hour and a half.
Patrons will then return to the restaurant to conclude the night.
New this year, comedians will accompany eventgoers too. Hear jokes and commentary from the Laugh Loud Comedy Crew, and even participate in some trivia.
In addition, while at Jellystone, attendees will have the chance to enjoy the gift shop, grab drinks, and use the restroom. As well, Landreman reports that they will be giving away a certificate so that someone can go back through the lights at a separate time.
Tickets
Tickets are $55 a person, $100 for a couple, or $45 per child.
Times
- Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.
- Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m.
- Dec. 10. at 3:30 p.m.
- Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m.
To make reservations contact 262-977-7123 or for private parties or a special time contact 262-504-9738.
Celebrations
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.