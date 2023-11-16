RACINE COUNTY — The Chartroom Food and Spirits, better known as “The Chartroom,” is bringing back a tradition this holiday season with their dinner and Christmas Lights Tour package.

The fun starts Dec. 2 and runs every Sunday until Dec. 17.

Chartroom 2023

Patrons fill the dining room once again at one of Racine’s historic establishments. – Credit: The Chartroom The restaurant, located at 209 Dodge St., offers a new and improved experience for dining along the waterfront. Tom Landreman, who is assisting in running the restaurant stated they often call this establishment ‘Chartroom 2023’ to decipher from what the place was previously.

This spot has a mix of supper club and pub food favorites.

“People remember fondly, the fish fry, the chicken dinners, the galley burgers…We brought those things back and brought the menu up to 2023,” said Landreman.

The restaurant took off serving the people of Racine in August. The reopening came with new ownership, leadership and a fresh look, with a touch of the past.

Bringing back tradition

Chartroom 2023, as the crew likes to call it, is bringing back a tradition that The Chartroom was previously known for — Christmas Lights Tour along with dinner.

“It is something they did at The Chartroom in the past. They used to do it with a trolley,” explained Landreman. Newspaper archives reveal the holiday entertainment started in 1991 and continued to at least 1997 where dinner was served and then people hopped on a trolley to see local light shows. The new and improved Chartroom offers the classic favorites alongside new offerings. – Credit: The Chartroom

How the Christmas Lights Tour works

In 2023, the business is bringing back the tradition, but this time with charter buses.

“People get to drive by, but they don’t get to actually see it (the lights) because they’re driving,” explained Landreman.

The idea is simple: make the holidays memorable for all by enjoying good food and entertainment.

First enjoy Chartroom’s original pressure fried chicken and a legendary fish fry, along with the ticket holders’ choice of wine, beer, coffee or soda, and then stroll past the Kiwanis Christmas Lights at the Racine Zoo, gaze at the Christmas Carnival of Lights at Jellystone Park, and wrap up the night watching the dazzling display at the Jamestown Lights.

Racine Zoo’s Wonderland of Lights is a drive-through display that is a beloved attraction for many. – Credit: Racine Zoo Landreman estimates the dinner portion will take about an hour and the lights tour will take about an hour and a half. Patrons will then return to the restaurant to conclude the night.

New this year, comedians will accompany eventgoers too. Hear jokes and commentary from the Laugh Loud Comedy Crew, and even participate in some trivia.

In addition, while at Jellystone, attendees will have the chance to enjoy the gift shop, grab drinks, and use the restroom. As well, Landreman reports that they will be giving away a certificate so that someone can go back through the lights at a separate time.

Tickets

Tickets are $55 a person, $100 for a couple, or $45 per child.

Times Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 10. at 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. The Jamestown Lights have become a beloved tradition for many families during the holidays. – Credit: Emma Widmar

To make reservations contact 262-977-7123 or for private parties or a special time contact 262-504-9738.