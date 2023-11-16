Obituary for Harold Rudolph Erickson

January 31, 1942 – November 8, 2023

Harold Rudolph Erickson, age 81, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Holbrook, Long Island, N.Y., Jan. 31, 1942, the son of the late Nils and Lillian (née Preske) Erickson.

Harold graduated from Belvidere High School, Belvidere, N.J., “Class of 1960.” He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1964 aboard the USS Charles R. Ware DD865 as a Tin Can Sailor.

It was at the Great Lakes Naval Base that he met the love of his life, Claire J. Brown, and on Feb. 24, 1962, they were united in marriage. Claire preceded him in death on June 10, 2014.

Harold Rudolph Erickson was employed by J.I. Case Co. for 30 years, retiring in 2002. He was an active member, usher and eucharistic minister of St. Louis Catholic Church where he volunteered working at the food pantry, the church festival and whatever capacity that was needed. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and member and former Commander of American Legion Post 310. He helped many fellow veterans by being a volunteer driver.

Harold was a founding member of the Old North West Company, O.N.W. C.; a group that reenacted historical time periods including that of the French and Indian voyager fur traders and trappers. He was a Packers fan and avid sportsman, a member of the Wisconsin Sportsman Assn and the County Line Rifle Range. For 50 years he proudly taught hunter education. Above all Harold was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Nils (Mary) Erickson, Kirsten Erickson (Ed Cooke), Karri Preston (Ken) Eckert; grandchildren, Stephan, Anna, Emily, Quincy, Keegan, Cameron, Max and Madeline; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Westley, Finley and Penelope; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Harold Rudolph Erickson was preceded in death by siblings, Carol Gorman and Eric (Betty) Erickson.

Services

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at noon on Nov. 17 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Road G, in Caledonia. Relatives and friends may meet with the family for visitation from 11 a.m. until noon. Private entombment with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church, Fisher House Wisconsin, or to the Wounded Warrior Project have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Dr. Robert Gullberg and Staff, and the 5th Floor Cardiac Wing at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Harold Rudolph Erickson courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.