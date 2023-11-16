Obituary for Jay Gatzke

September 9, 1950 – October 22, 2023

Jay Gatzke, 73, passed away at Ascension Healthcare Spring Street Campus on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.

Jay was born in Racine on Sept. 9, 1950, to Al and Betty (née Downs) Gatzke. He graduated from Racine Lutheran.

Jay was employed for 37 years with the Racine County Parks and Highway Department. He married Mary Bauman. She preceded him in death on Aug. 9, 2022.

In his younger years, Jay was a member of the city league softball and basketball teams and Boys of 76 Drum Corp. He enjoyed watching sports and John Wayne movies. Jay loved having backyard barbecues with his family and friends.

He is survived by his brothers, Doug Vincent and Gary (Jodi) Gatzke; and niece, Jennifer (Bill) Branson. Jay is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Kristy Gatzke and Kelly Gatzke.

Services

Private services for Jay will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

A special thank you to Shonda, GiGi and Paul for their caring and love for Jay.

Obituary and photo of Jay Gatzke courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.