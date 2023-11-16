Obituary for Jeannette Bumpers
July 30, 1950 – November 6, 2023
Jeannette Bumpers, 73, passed away on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Aurora Health Care Hospice.
Jeannette was born on July 30, 1950, to the union of the late Joe Henry and Bessie Mae Bumpers in Meridian, Miss. She was a graduate of Central High School in Clarke County, Miss., in 1969.
Jeannette was a faithful, longtime, founding member of Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending church until her health failed, watching Perry Mason drama series, and collecting dolls. She also enjoyed working with and teaching young children.
Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Casandra (Derrick) Jones; son, Michael (Teresa Jones) Bumpers; sisters, Jo Stella (Earl) Boggs and Deloris Martin; grandchildren, Michael (Na Tasha) Pittman, Ravon ‘Pumkin’ Wallace, MeKyiala Janea Bumpers, Dominique Bumpers, Matthew Bumpers, Tyrese and Tianna Stewart; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Dimonyai, Micah, Meilani, Lorenzo, Mathias and Elliana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Henry and Bessie Mae Bumpers; sister, Bertha Bailey; brothers, Henry, Otis, Louis Charles, Richard and her twin, William Bumpers; her daughter-in-law, Shawna Bumpers.
Services
A homegoing service for Jeannette will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church, 825 21st St. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Obituary and photo of Jeannette Bumpers courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.