Obituary for Jeannette Bumpers

July 30, 1950 – November 6, 2023

Jeannette Bumpers, 73, passed away on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Aurora Health Care Hospice.

Jeannette was born on July 30, 1950, to the union of the late Joe Henry and Bessie Mae Bumpers in Meridian, Miss. She was a graduate of Central High School in Clarke County, Miss., in 1969.

Jeannette was a faithful, longtime, founding member of Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending church until her health failed, watching Perry Mason drama series, and collecting dolls. She also enjoyed working with and teaching young children.

Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Casandra (Derrick) Jones; son, Michael (Teresa Jones) Bumpers; sisters, Jo Stella (Earl) Boggs and Deloris Martin; grandchildren, Michael (Na Tasha) Pittman, Ravon ‘Pumkin’ Wallace, MeKyiala Janea Bumpers, Dominique Bumpers, Matthew Bumpers, Tyrese and Tianna Stewart; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Dimonyai, Micah, Meilani, Lorenzo, Mathias and Elliana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Henry and Bessie Mae Bumpers; sister, Bertha Bailey; brothers, Henry, Otis, Louis Charles, Richard and her twin, William Bumpers; her daughter-in-law, Shawna Bumpers.

Services

A homegoing service for Jeannette will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church, 825 21st St. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Obituary and photo of Jeannette Bumpers courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.