Obituary for Karen Marie Hall

February 18, 1952 – November 4, 2023

Karen Marie Hall, beloved mother, mema, sister and friend, passed away on Nov. 4, 2023, at the age of 71 in Racine. She was born on Feb. 18, 1952, to Edwin and Marie Andersen.

Karen Marie Hall

Karen had a passion for traveling and capturing the beauty of the world through her photography. She also cherished spending time with her daughter, Katie, and grandson, Tayllip. Karen was a kind and compassionate person, always putting others before herself. She will be remembered for her warm smile, infectious laughter, and unwavering love for her family and friends.

Karen started her career at SC Johnson at the Golden Rondelle progressing through various roles, retiring from Diversey over the years.

She is survived by her daughter, Katie Hall; grandson, Tayllip Oglesby; and siblings, Dave (Claudia) Andersen, Sue (Wayne) Snow, Don (Pat) Andersen, Dan (Debbie) Andersen, and Doug (Diane) Andersen. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her lifelong friends, Mary and Renee.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Marie Andersen.

Services

A service will be held to celebrate Karen’s life at 3:30 p.m., with visitation from 2 to 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 17 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Karen’s name and memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation to help find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Karen will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

The family would like to acknowledge the caregivers at Harvest Home Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for the love and care Karen received.

Obituary and photo of Karen Marie Hall courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.