April 29, 1964 – November 4, 2023

Lanora B. Wright, 59, of Racine, completed her earthly pilgrimage on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. She was born in Chicago on April 29, 1964, the daughter of Robert and the late Bernice (née Ewing) Johnson.

Lanora B. Wright

Lanora graduated from Lucy High School and Gateway Technical College with an associate’s degree. She was a member of Faith Christian Fellowship Church under the leadership of Pastor Todd and Apostle Sheila Nienhaus. Lanora was devoted to her entire family.

On June 24, 2022, she was united in marriage to Claude “Tiff” Wright. She loved shopping, a good strawberry margarita, and competitive game of cards, especially “Spades.” She was a longtime employee of InSinkErator.

Surviving are her husband, Tiff Wright; children, Darren Woods, Darryl Woods, Dominique Woods, and Lena Woods, all of Racine; 10 grandchildren; father, Robert (Vivian) Johnson, of Chicago; and brother, Lamont Johnson, of Racine.

Lanora was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Johnson; and grandmother, Jannie Ewing.

Services

Her Homegoing Service will be held at noon on Nov. 18 at Faith Christian Fellowship Church, 1200 Racine St., with Pastor Todd Nienhaus officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Obituary and photo of Lanora B. Wright courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.