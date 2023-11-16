Obituary for Patricia A. Halvorsen

October 29, 1944 – November 8, 2023

Patricia A. Halvorsen (née McGowan), 79, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

She was born on Oct. 29, 1944, to Roy and Louise (née Spear) McGowan in Madison, Wis. Pat was a graduate of Madison East High School and UW-Eau Claire. She was a retired Special Education teacher from Starbuck Middle School, where she worked for many years.

Pat enjoyed reading, travel, caring for her home and her grand-dogs. A huge sports fan, she could often be heard shouting for the Badgers, Packers or Bucks – her grandson Jackson even got her watching World Cup Soccer. She could also update anyone on current court cases being live-streamed. Pat loved the special time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by children, Michelle “Missy” Halvorsen, Kristin (Jeff) Latus, Mike (Denise) Halvorsen; grandchildren, Megan, Emma, Jackson, Cora, Colette and Reeve.

Pat was preceded in death by sister, Mary “Mick” McGowan; and brother, Mike McGowan.

Services

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Sturino Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service.

A special thank you to the entire staff on the CICU at Aurora St. Lukes Hospital for their care and compassion.

Obituary and photo of Patricia A. Halvorsen courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.