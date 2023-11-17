Deputy Preston Kite of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office – Credit: Screenshot, Fox 6 News

RACINE COUNTY — A family in Union Grove connected with Racine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kite not because of being pulled over or responding to an emergency, but through American Sign Language (ASL).

On Facebook, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office shared just how their Deputy, who is fluent in ASL, made a heartwarming impact.

A bond beyond words

The office posted:

Deputy Kite was working a case in Union Grove when he observed road signs notifying people that there was a “Deaf Child” that lived in the area. Deputy Kite asked a woman mowing her grass where the deaf child lived. The woman pointed out the house. Deputy Kite went to the house, knocked on the door, and contacted the child’s father. Deputy Kite explained that he is proficient in American Sign Language, and if his son would like to meet him, Deputy Kite offered to stop by later when the child was home. Deputy Kite provided the father with his business card and contact information. Deputy Kite encouraged the father to reach out to him if he could ever be of assistance with his son. Racine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

A thankful family shares their story about Deputy Kite

According to the department, the details of this encounter were not brought to the attention of the office by Dep. Kite, but because of the local family who appreciated the law enforcement’s actions. They posted the encounter online to share with the community.

Doorbell camera footage of the encounter shows Dep. Kite speaking with the father. – Credit: Facebook screenshot

According to the screenshot posted by the family, Dep. Kite told them that he is the only sheriff in Racine County who knows ASL.

The impact doesn’t stop there, since this post was released, another family, Carly Ruzzicone, of Union Grove explained in the comments of this post, how Dep. Kite extended the same kindness to her family.

Ruzzicone, who was featured on the Racine County Eye for advocating for “Deaf Child Area” signs, has a daughter who is also deaf.

“Deputy Kite is an excellent example of how deputies use their unique skills and talents to serve the community. Excellent work,” stated Sheriff Schmaling.

