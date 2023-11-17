Earlier this year, many financial experts and officials from the Federal Reserve predicted that the U.S. economy would slow down. They thought higher interest rates would make people and businesses cut back on spending. But surprise, surprise! The economy is actually picking up speed.

Recent numbers show that even with higher borrowing costs, the restarting of student loan payments, and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the economy is doing better, not worse.

Some analysts who were predicting an economic downturn are now changing their tunes. Just recently, economists at Goldman Sachs bumped up their growth prediction for the quarter that ended on September 30 to a yearly rate of 4% from 3.7%. Another group, High Frequency Economics, also nudged their growth forecast up a bit. It might be a good time to brush up on some investing terms to know to better understand the economic discussions happening currently.

If these predictions come true, it would mean a nice jump from the 2.2% and 2.1% growth seen in the first and second quarters.

And here’s more good news: the job market is getting stronger. In September, companies added 336,000 jobs, which is a big leap from the previous two months.

This hiring spree is encouraging more spending. Reports show that retail and food-service sales went up by 0.7% in September, continuing a trend from the previous three months.

After a slow spring, manufacturing is also showing signs of a comeback. The Federal Reserve data showed a small but positive increase in factory output for September.

How are big banks and corporates reacting to the economic trends?

Big banks like Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are celebrating strong earnings this month, and they’re feeling more positive about the economy’s direction. Even American Airlines is feeling the cheer, expecting more people to travel this holiday season compared to last year.

Even with all this positive momentum, inflation, which is the rate at which prices increase, has been going down. It eased to 3.7% in September from a high of 9.1% in June last year. This drop in inflation is giving the Federal Reserve some breathing room, so they’re holding off on increasing interest rates for now.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned in a speech recently that they’re treading carefully, watching how things unfold.

Investors are reacting to all this by expecting higher returns on Treasury securities, thinking that the strong economy will keep the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates. The interest rate on the 10-year Treasury note hit 5%, a level that hasn’t been seen since 2007.

Now, what could be driving this economic uptick? Well, the mix of lower inflation and steady wage growth means people are getting more value for their money.

What do recent interest rate trends indicate about the economy’s health?

Between December and June, the money people had left after paying taxes and adjusting for inflation went up at a yearly rate of 7%, says Ian Shepherdson, a top economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. This, along with some leftover savings from pandemic stimulus packages, pushed the household saving rate up, which in turn, fueled more spending in the third quarter.

Also, as fears of a recession are fading, households are feeling more comfortable spending money. Especially now that the economy has brushed off some bank failures earlier this year, says Marc Giannoni, the chief U.S. economist at Barclays.

Despite the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates, it hasn’t cooled down the economy as expected. This could be because during the pandemic, many businesses and households locked in lower interest rates, which is helping them now.

In fact, a study found that despite higher interest rates, the share of revenue companies are spending on interest has been going down over the past year. And while higher mortgage rates make buying new homes tougher, about 14 million homeowners refinanced during the pandemic, lowering their mortgage payments and in some cases, cashing out some home equity, which boosted household savings.

So, what’s next for the economy? Economists see three possible paths

First, the current momentum might just be a temporary blip. Although people are earning more per hour, they’re working fewer hours. If this continues, families might tighten their belts.

Second, the economy could keep booming and send inflation up again. This could make the Federal Reserve increase interest rates further, slowing the economy and raising the risk of a recession.

Lastly, there’s a “just right” scenario where growth remains strong but inflation stays under control. This would be the best situation as it would mean higher productivity without causing inflation. This scenario would allow for stronger growth without needing the Federal Reserve to hike up interest rates.

Final thoughts

The US economy is showing unexpected resilience and growth despite earlier predictions of a slowdown due to higher interest rates. With steady job creation, increased spending, and manufacturing showing signs of rebounding, the overall economic outlook is positive. While the Federal Reserve remains cautious, the easing inflation and strong job market indicate a favorable scenario. The potential for sustained growth without spurring inflation presents a hopeful outlook for both businesses and consumers.