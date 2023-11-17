Obituary for Jeffrey B. von Horn

February 4, 1947 – November 13, 2023

Jeffrey B. von Horn, 76, passed away at his residence on Nov. 13, 2023.

Jeffrey B. von Horn

He was born in Gary, Ind., on Feb. 4, 1947, the son of the late Harold and Arlene (née Andersen) von Horn.

Jeff attended and graduated from St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wis. He then went on to Purdue University and graduated with degrees in mathematics and computer science. He married Karen Lubecke on Feb. 29, 1980.

Jeff worked as a systems analyst at J. I. Case for more than 28 years before his retirement. He was proud to help design and develop the Dealer’s Automated Inventory Distribution System.

He also applied his expertise in mathematics and programming to pursue his hobbies. Jeff enjoyed gambling, especially at the craps tables, and developed his own computer program (“Barky”) to crunch data for his trips to Dairyland Greyhound Park.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Karen von Horn; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Amanda von Horn; granddaughters, Sophie and Penelope “Pip”, who affectionately called him “Grumpa”; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Randy (Sandy) Lubecke, Marsha Lubecke, Miles (Pat Bohn) Lubecke, Kevin (Robin) Lubecke, Vicky Lubecke and Lana Lubecke; as well as his dear nieces and nephews, Matt, Jenna, Gina, Molly, Holly, and Mitch.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Mary Lubecke; aunts, Elaine von Horn and Bernice Pollyea; and brother-in-law, Harold Lubecke.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 11 a.m. to noon on Nov. 20 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service remembering and celebrating his life will take place at noon. His interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Memorials in Jeff’s name have been suggested to the Humane Society or one’s favorite charity.

Obituary and photo of Jeffrey B. von Horn courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.