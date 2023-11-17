Obituary for John P. Landa

February 1, 1948 – November 12, 2023

John P. Landa, 75, of Kenosha, passed away at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, on Nov. 12, 2023. He was born in Merrill on Feb. 1, 1948, the son of the late Paul J. and Maryann (née Pomeroy) Landa. John was a lifetime resident of Kenosha.

John P. Landa

He graduated from St. Mark’s Grade School, and St. Joseph High School Class of ’65. He received his law degree from UW-Madison. John served two terms as Kenosha County District Attorney. He presently represented Coldwell Banker Commercial as a consultant.

John was a faithful and lifetime member of St. Mark Catholic Church. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan as well as a season ticket holder. He enjoyed long walks, going to the theater, listening to all types of music and traveling. He was a history buff and was known for his conversational sessions, especially the ones concerning current events, politics and family.

Surviving are his life partner of over 21 years, Geninne Yacullo; John’s children, Paul Landa, Katie (Brian) Cummings, and Anthony (Jennifer) Landa; six grandchildren, Matthew Centeno, Samuel Centeno, Ashleigh (Justin Kling) Ill, Holly Ill, John J. Landa, and Thomas L. Landa; great-granddaughter, Athena Kling; five siblings, Paulette (William) Vanderhoef, Edward Landa, Georgianna (Gerold) Willing, Joseph (Jean) Landa, and Gerard Landa. John was known as the “favorite uncle” to many of his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Services

The celebration of John’s life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7207 14th St. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to either the Hospice Alliance Hospice House of Pleasant Prairie or your favorite charity.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful compassion and care shown to John and his family during his last days.

Obituary and photo of John P. Landa courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.