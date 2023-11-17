RACINE — A man who allegedly shot someone six times in what was described as a retaliatory shooting pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Adrian M. Sanders – Credit: Racine County Jail Adrian M. Sanders, 33, pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and six counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting into a crowd. The case was assigned to Judge Timothy Boyle for trial and a status hearing was set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Case history: Early morning shooting reported

The Racine Police Department was dispatched on Sept. 9 at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Sixth Street. There they found a man who had been shot six times – five times in the abdomen and once in the leg, breaking the leg.

Police investigators mark evidence from the shooting on 6th Street. – Credit: Brian Bruce

According to the criminal complaint, the victim lived and allegedly identified the shooter by his street name, “Splash,” and gave his forename as Dre or Andre.

The victim told investigators Sanders confronted him about a 2022 homicide. Sanders reportedly believed the victim’s friend committed that homicide.

Surveillance video showed Sanders leaving a Sixth Street bar at approximately 2:26 a.m. and speaking to the victim before walking down the street. The video reportedly showed the defendant taking out a handgun, pointing it at a crowd and shooting.

The victim said he tried to get away, but he was shot in the leg, which gave out, even as Sanders allegedly continued shooting. The victim allegedly told investigators he thought Sanders was going to kill him.

Sanders is being held at the Racine County Jail where bail was set at $500,000.