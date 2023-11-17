RACINE — Margret Hinze’s journey as Miss Racine 2023 is nearing its end, but before she passes the torch, she reflects on her year of giving back to Racine.

First pageant ends with a crown

Prior to last November when Hinze took home the crown at Miss Racine 2023, she had never competed in a pageant.

The flutist entered Miss Racine because her sister, Ireland, had competed in the 2022 competition. Ireland was focusing on her education in 2023 but believed Margaret could be the next Miss Racine. This weekend, another woman – potentially Ireland – will be named the next Miss Racine. There are 11 women competing for this year’s title. A complete list of who is enrolled in this year’s event is available on the Racine County Eye. Get to know the 11 women running for Miss Racine 2024

Educator in and out of the classroom

The educator at Racine Unified School District’s Turning Point Academy has connected with families throughout the county and beyond, through her Community Service Initiative (CSI) — Life Academies: More Than Just A Statistic.

It’s an after-school program at the alternative school that equips students with the tools they need for life, but also the foundation that has allowed the beauty queen to connect with her community.

Margret used the tools she’s gained as a teacher to make the most of the competitions and her year of service.

Out and about in Racine

Margaret Hinze, Miss Racine 2023 – Credit: Matty Jacobson

In addition to being a teacher and running an after-school program, Hinze has totaled around 75 appearances this past year.

She’s done everything from appearing in parades to dishing out soup at a local event and has made her mission known to those who reside in the area.

“Being Miss Racine, I got to go experience all the things and meet a lot of people. I think just the camaraderie that is actually a part of the Racine community was so great to see,” reflected Hinze. “Gaining the title of Miss Racine gave me the opportunity to be welcomed into these atmospheres that I didn’t even know existed, which was so much fun.”

Hinze noted that when she first stepped into the role, she recalled attending a veterans-based event, Wreaths Across America, where she and others placed wreaths on the headstones of service members.

“I got to interact with veterans and the service members in the community, and I went with my dad who’s actually a veteran and that was just really fun to be able to do,” shared the titleholder.

Most recently, Hinze attended The City of Racine’s 175th Birthday Bash.

“It was so much fun. I had never been to anything like that, so getting – again – to see a lot of people from the community, like our politicians or community members, just interacting with each other in such a positive light was so much fun,” said Miss Racine 2023.

Another notable moment was making a Top 10 placement at Miss Wisconsin, the state competition in June.

A year of growth

All in all, the year of service for Margret was about more than those around her. While Margret stuck by the side of Racine, it was this community that has stuck by her through her tough times too.

A diagnosis that was present at the time of her crowning brought hardship throughout the final months of her year of service. On Sept. 3, two days before school started, Margret’s mom died from breast cancer.

“My students have been super supportive and a lot of people in the community too. I’ve gone to events and people come up to me, I have no idea who they are, they’ve talked to me about my mom and how much she impacted the community and the schools that she worked at. It’s just been great to experience and it makes me feel like that she’s still like with me in a sense,” commented Hinze.

Hinze’s mom also taught at the school where Margret now teaches. It’s a special bond that the two will forever share.

“This year has been a year of growth, not just as Miss Racine, but I’ve grown so much in my personal and professional life as well,” said Hinze.

“I can really give a lot of credit to Paula and Alyssa, who took a girl who had never competed before and never had to speak highly of myself, and they’ve really helped shape me and molded me into somebody who has developed a lot of confidence. That’s not just confidence competing in pageants, that’s confidence, doing my job every day. That’s just living my life with confidence and having a lot of self-respect for myself, which I don’t think if I’m being completely honest, I don’t think I had a lot of that when I won Miss. Racine, last year. It’s definitely been a year of growth.”

Margret has plans to compete in the Miss Madison show and continue inspiring other women and students across Wisconsin.

Miss Racine 2024 show

On Nov. 18 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Hinze will crown the next woman to reign over Racine County for the remainder of this year and throughout 2024.

This year’s competition takes place at 4 p.m. and is sold out. Doors open at 3 p.m. for ticket-holders.

This year, the person who is crowned as Miss Racine will advance to Miss Wisconsin in June and have the potential opportunity to compete at Miss America.

Additional questions should be directed to missracinescholarship@gmail.com.