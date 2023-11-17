Obituary for Nancy Simonson
November 13, 1953 – October 10, 2023
Nancy Simonson, 69, passed away peacefully with her family in Janesville on Oct. 10, 2023.
Services
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Mike & Angelo’s Italian Restaurant.
Donations to one’s favorite pet rescue or for a memory brick at the Racine Zoo has been suggested.
