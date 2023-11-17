Obituary for Richard Britton

August 23, 1940 – November 10, 2023

Richard Britton, of Wind Point, 83, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Richard Britton

He was born in Ohio on Aug. 23, 1940, to his parents, Willard and Lucille (née Young).

Richard served in the U.S. Army (1958-1962) before getting his BBA at the University of Toledo. After completing his studies, he went on to retire from Modine as an executive after 28 years of service.

He was a member of the Faithbridge Church in Racine, the Racine Yacht Club, and part of the Modine 20-year club.

Richard enjoyed traveling, sailing, movies, photography, eating chili dogs (with onions) and the desire to continue to learn about things that interested him in life. He cherished his time visiting with his grandchildren and was often seen laughing over many of life’s funny/not-so-serious moments. He very much loved his family and will be missed greatly.

Richard is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen Van Lone; children, Steven (Jennifer), Shawn (Lisa), Christine (Pete Janovicz); and six wonderful grandchildren, Lauren, Amanda, Ryan, Sydney, Owen and Jacob.

Services

A private celebration of Richard’s life will be held.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Woods of Caledonia for the love and attention Richard received while under their care.

Obituary and photo of Richard Britton courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.