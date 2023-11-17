Obituary for Sister Christine Blommel, O.P.

January 11, 1932 – November 15, 2023

Sister Christine Blommel, O.P., 91, passed away at Siena Center on Nov. 15, 2023.

Christine Blommel was born Jan. 11, 1932 to Herman J. and Dorothy (née Kolman) Blommel in Racine.

On Sept. 15, 1950, she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1951, she was given the religious name Sister Dorothea. She professed her first vows in 1953 and her final vows in 1959. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Christine.

Sister Christine spent many years in service to others doing food service and housekeeping work. She began her ministry in 1953 at St. John, Hubbardston, Mich. In Wisconsin, she served at St. Catherine Convent and Siena Center, Racine; and Our Lady of the Oaks, Pewaukee.

She also served at the Dominican House of Studies, River Forest, Ill., and Osmond General Hospital, Osmond, Neb. From 1975 to 1980, she was an Occupational Therapy Assistant at Siena Center. From 1996 until 2022 she was a Senior Companion Volunteer.

Sister Christine is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; and her sister, Laurie (Ronald) Carter.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, David, Charles and William Blommel; and her sisters, Betty J. Glassen, Mary Ann Glassen, Marguerite Maier and Dorothy Moldenaner.

Services

A Remembering Service will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., on Nov. 20 in the Siena Center Chapel. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery on Nov. 21.

Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Outreach have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living and Hospice Alliance staff who cared for Sister Christine at Siena Center.

