RACINE – Officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) brought the message of “shopping small” and Small Business Saturday to Racine this week.

Small business promotion “helps level the playing field” Geri Sanchez Aglipay, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Great Lakes Regional Administrator, said at a news conference in Racine on Thursday. – Credit: Paul Holley

Geri Sanchez Aglipay, SBA Great Lakes Regional Administrator, and Eric Ness, SBA Wisconsin District Director, held a news conference and shopped businesses in the Downtown Racine and Uptown business districts in advance of Small Business Saturday (Nov. 25).

Small Business Saturday, held the day after “Black Friday”, is co-sponsored by the SBA and American Express to help the country’s small businesses capture a larger piece of holiday season consumer spending. This year marks the 14th annual Small Business Saturday observance.

The SBA reported that last year’s Small Business Saturday drove an estimated $17.9 billion in spending to independent retailers and restaurants.

“We come out in droves to support small business,” Aglipay said prior to a Thursday morning news conference at BePlush, 300 Main St. The SBA leaders were joined by representatives from the City of Racine, the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. and the Small Business Development Center.

BePlush, 300 Main St., is all decked out for the holidays. The site houses five woman-owned businesses under one roof. – Credit: Paul Holley

Ness said that state SBA officials annually select a Wisconsin community for a shopping tour prior to Small Business Saturday to help raise awareness. Previous locations have included Chippewa Falls, Viroqua and Milwaukee. He said Racine got the nod for the 2023 tour because of its vibrant small business scene.

“There’s just a lot going on here. It’s pretty exciting to see,” he said.

Racine’s growth in woman- and minority-owned small businesses is part of a national trend, added Aglipay. During the past two years of the Biden Administration, the SBA has “more than doubled” the rate of lending to Black-owned businesses. In the SBA’s six-state Great Lakes region (including Wisconsin) lending to Black-owned businesses is up 67% and lending to Hispanic-owned business has increased by 33%.

“It creates a more inclusive economy for everybody,” Aglipay said.

Yolanda Adams, operator of BePlush Clothing and a 2023 SBA Wisconsin Women in Business Champion, said she is looking forward to this year’s holiday shopping season. The BePlush location houses five woman-owned small businesses under one roof.

Eric Dogans (center), owner of 2 Swift Suits, 411 Main St., talks with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) officials Geri Sanchez Aglipay (right) and Eric Ness (left). – Credit: Paul Holley At another tour stop, Eric Dogans, owner of 2 Swift Suits, 411 Main St., told the SBA team that he’s followed his dreams. “I turned a passion and a dream into a business,” he said. That 13-year-old business, which now includes online sales and a physical storefront, is a medium- to high-end clothing store.

Other tour stops

Other planned stops on Thursday’s SBA event were Divine Melanin Beauty Supply, 422 Main St. in Downtown Racine. The tour also visited the Uptown shopping district with stops at Rooted, a specialty plant store at 1436 Washington Ave., and The Branch at 1501, an event space and commercial kitchen at 1501 Washington Ave.

Small Business Saturday – Racine style

The Downtown Racine Corp. (DRC) and its members have a busy promotional day planned for Small Business Saturday starting at noon on Nov. 25.

The Grinch will be walking around the Downtown area from noon to 2 p.m. handing out $1,000 in Downtown gift cards ($10 to $25 each) sponsored by the DRC and Business Improvement District (BID) #1.

There will also be free parking at metered spaces all day during Small Business Saturday. To ensure turnover of spaces, time limits (four hours at most meters) will be enforced by marking vehicle tires.