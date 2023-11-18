RACINE COUNTY — A special grocery giveaway on Nov. 21 aims to assist Racine County families ahead of Thanksgiving.

The event host is the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department, along with the Journey Disaster Response Team. A variety of healthy groceries will be distributed. This community event is free and welcomes those in need to attend.

The grocery giveaway will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. or while supplies last at the Mount Pleasant Police Department Mead Street COP House, 2337 Mead St.

Drive-thru grocery giveaway

This pop-up food pantry is a drive-thru event.

Before attending, individuals should clear the backseat of their vehicle or make sure that there is room in the trunk for grocery items. If attending, remain inside your vehicle while volunteers load your car.

Walk-ups are also welcome for those who reside in the area. Proof of identification/residency will be needed for those walking up.

“We currently have a limit of boxes of food per family, as well as the number of cars in line. We appreciate your understanding as we do our best to serve as many people as we can with the limited food we have, thank you! Have a blessed holiday season ahead,” shared the police department.

To learn more about what’s offered through the Lakeside COP House, visit the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Lakeside COP House Facebook page.