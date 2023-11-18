Obituary for Mary P. Odders

January 16, 1968 – November 8, 2023

Mary P. Odders (née: Chiapete), 55, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Mary P. Odders

She was born in Racine on Jan. 16, 1968, the daughter of William and Patricia (née: Hinnenkamp) Chiapete. Mary married Brian Odders on Oct. 14, 1988, at Holy Name Catholic Church.

Mary was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, class of 1986. After high school, she worked for many years as a food service manager at Walden III Middle School and High School. She was an avid baker known for her cake creations. Mary’s most cherished moments were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones.

Mary is survived by her husband, Brian; loving daughter, Allison (Justin) Hannemann; grandchildren, Sydney and Myles; parents, Bill and Pat Chiapete, and her brother, Rich (Jenni) Chiapete. Mary is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services

Per Mary’s wishes, a private service has been held and she has been laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Hospital.

The family would like to thank the caring professional EMTs, police officers, doctors and nurses from Ascension for their compassionate care and support that Mary and her family received.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.