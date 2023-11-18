RACINE — After months of rumors, Woodman’s Food Market has made their intention to build a new location at Regency Mall official.

The company filed plans with City Development on Oct. 30 and will be before the Planning, Heritage and Design Committee on Dec. 4.

The company’s proposal was submitted by James Arneson, president of Fox Arneson Construction, who indicated they wanted to move forward on the project as soon as possible, with construction taking place from the summer of 2024 to the summer of 2025.

The addition of Woodman’s is part of the redevelopment of Regency Mall by Hull Property Group, of Augusta, Georgia.

The plans indicate the new market will employ approximately 234 people. The company touts the fact employees have good health insurance, paid vacations, paid holidays, and time-and-a-half pay on Sundays. The company describes its health insurance package as “virtually free” to the employees.

Woodman’s footprint

The proposed Woodman’s Food Market will cover almost 19 acres at Regency Mall.

The plans call for a grocery and liquor store, a gas station with 10 dispensers, a convenience store, a car wash, and an oil change center. The liquor store will have its own entrance separate from the grocery store but will require a liquor license from Public Safety and Licensing moving forward.

The grocery store will be open 24 hours a day while the liquor store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The bulk of the deliveries to the store would take place from 5 a.m. – 6 p.m. and there would be approximately 20-30 deliveries a day with minimal deliveries on Saturday.

The Woodman’s way

Woodman’s Food Market began in 1919 as a produce stand after John Woodman sold the family farm and moved to Janesville, WI.

Two years later, John Woodman and his son Willard Woodman built a 580-square-foot grocery store in Janesville. Over the next 20 years, the family continued to grow the business and eventually opened two more stores.

The business continued to expand until there were 19 Woodman’s Food Markets in Wisconsin and Illinois, but the headquarters remained in Janesville. Although the Woodman family continues to manage the business, the company is employee-owned.

With its roots in a corner produce stand, the company will continue to focus on providing a “wide variety of grocery items at the best prices.” It will not be an all-inclusive store where a person might buy groceries but also clothes and furniture.

Woodman’s promotes the fact it carries both name brands and locally sourced food. The company claimed in 2021 it spent nearly $800 million in goods and services on Wisconsin and Illinois businesses.

The plans submitted to the city note, “Woodman’s plays a major role in keeping Wisconsin and Illinois food production, distribution, and support industries viable and healthy.”

Regency Mall redevelopment

Hull Property Group purchased Regency Mall and two other properties in 2016 for $9.6 million

The redevelopment of Regency Mall is moving forward with a $22 million incentive from Tax Increment District (TID) 30. The incentive is a developer “pay-go” and there are no upfront dollars from the city.

TIDs earn money in the following way: the city sets a base value when the TID is created, which is equal to the total assessed value of the property in the base year. As the value of the property increases due to development, the difference between the base value and increased value – known as an increment – is set aside to be used for the development.

The developer will receive a portion of the increment until the $22 million is reached, which might take about 21 years.

Woodman’s Food Market represents phase I of the redevelopment. Phase II includes the construction of 279 new apartments and a new retail center, while Phase III of the redevelopment includes five new restaurants.