2024 Wisconsin state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale on Nov. 24.

The projected sale date was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Nov. 17.

Give the gift of the outdoors

The available admission stickers and passes are available year-round, but make a great gift that inspires all people to get outdoors. On Nov. 24, these items can be purchased for someone’s own use or for family, friends and co-workers.

A campsite at High Cliff State Park. – Credit: Emma Widmar

If purchased by Dec. 8, buyers will receive them before the holidays, per the DNR.

“Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas are something to be thankful for, and getting your 2024 annual vehicle admission sticker is a great way to support the places we love,” said Steve Schmelzer, Director of DNR’s Bureau of Parks and Recreation Management. “From biking to camping to skiing, fishing piers and adaptive equipment, our state park system has something for everyone.”

Gain access to more than 60 state parks

Vehicle admission stickers are the key to outdoor fun in Wisconsin. Racine and Kenosha residents and visitors can enjoy Richard Bong State Recreation Area in the local area, but also more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin.

Required stickers and passes

An annual sticker or a daily admission pass is required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require the annual sticker or daily admission pass.

According to the DNR, a state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. It is not required for walking or hiking.

To note, an annual vehicle admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for nonresidents.

If more than one vehicle is registered to the same household, additional vehicle stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker is available for $13 for Wisconsin residents 65 and older. Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.

Both 2024 annual vehicle admission stickers and trail passes are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2024.

Those interested in purchasing a bulk order of 20 or more annual admission stickers on behalf of themselves or their organization can email DNRFWPPRWIParksStore@wisconsin.gov, and DNR staff will assist with the order.

More information about the Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission sticker is available online.