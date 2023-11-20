Obituary for Lillie Conley
September 2, 1946 – November 16, 2023
Lillie Conley, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 16, 2023.
She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Robert, who was the love of her life; two children, Kenneth and Carolyn; stepdaughter, Robin; seven grandchildren, Brittany and Casey, Tia, Lavon, John, and Dominick, Areshia; 12 great-grandchildren, two of whom she raised as her own, Aniya and Ayana; one sister, Dorothy Mae Williams; three brothers, Johnny (Lisa) Smith, Mathis Moore, Jimmy Smith; two sisters-in-law Ora (Clarence) Bland, Patsy (Jay) Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews; special nephews, Johnny Conley, Kenneth Donaldson, Garnett Conley; special cousin, Henrietta Moore.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Flora; father, Robert; and brothers, Clarence and Willie.
Services
Homegoing will take place at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Nov. 22 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Obituary and photo of Lillie Conley courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
