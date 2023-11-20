Obituary for Linda Lee Tennessen

March 10, 1944 – November 12, 2023

Linda Lee Tennessen, 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Nov. 12, 2023. Though her battle with cancer was short and fierce, Linda never lost her sense of humor and she responded to the challenge with strength and dignity.

She was born in Dearborn, Mich., to Ewald and Marian (née Sark) Henke on March 10, 1944.

The Henke family moved to Christmas, Mich., in 1958, where Linda later graduated from Munising High School in 1962. After graduation, she moved to Racine and worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Mary’s Hospital. In 1967, she married the love of her life, Paul M. Tennessen.

Linda’s life was filled with joys of all kinds. She and Paul raised their three children in Racine. Being a mom, and then a grandma, was her best accomplishment and greatest joy. Many adventures were had with her husband, Paul: camping, vacations in Mexico, muskie fishing… and, of course, their ongoing competition to catch the biggest walleye!

She enjoyed crafts, playing cards, and painting ceramics with her friend, Sue Jarvinen. Monthly dinners with her friends, the “Grove Girls,” were filled with laughter.

Remembering Linda’s life and the hope of seeing her in heaven reminds us of the beautiful prayer in the book of Numbers: Linda, may the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine upon you, and be gracious to you; The Lord lift up His countenance upon you, and give you peace.

Linda Lee Tennessen will be greatly missed by her children, Dawn (Mark) Bednar of Burlington, Wis., Steven (Traci Jo) Tennessen of Plant City, Fla.; grandchildren: Ashley (Jonathan) Hernandez, Austin Parsons, Abigail and Ella Tennessen; great-grandchildren, Lexi, Mia, Enzo, and Nina Hernandez.

She also leaves behind her brother, Larry Henke of Waterford, Mich.; sister, Sue White of Clarkson, Mich.; sisters-in-law, Kathy Henke of Gladwin, Mich., Caroll (John) Brodin of Brooklyn Center, Minn.; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; son, Kevin; parents, Ewald and Marian Henke; brother, Ron Henke; in-laws, Jim and Leona Tennessen; brother-in-law, Eugene Tennessen; and her best friend, Sue Jarvinen.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ever Loved, where we’ve set up an education fund to benefit Linda Lee Tennessen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, or to Aurora at Home Hospice program.

A special thank you to Dr. Haider and the Oncology team at Aurora Southern Lakes Cancer Clinic, all of the wonderful nurses at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, the Holton Manor Rehab in Elkhorn, and Candy, Kim, and Chris at Aurora at Home Hospice.

Obituary and photo of Linda Lee Tennessen courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.