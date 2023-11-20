Obituary for Lois Jane Korako

January 11, 1935 – November 15, 2023

Lois Jane Korako (née Feest), 88, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

One of eight children, Lois was born in Racine on Jan. 11, 1935, to the late Leo and Adelaide (née Marsch) Feest. She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School class of 1953. On Nov. 23, 1968 in St. Edward Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, William J. Korako.

Lois was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Prior to getting married, she worked at Moxness Products Inc.

She loved her lifetime vocation of being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed cooking, cleaning and spending time with her family up north in Boulder Junction.

Her homes were always considered a respite location by many of her children’s friends where she would serve them home-cooked meals, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and drinks (in moderation of course).

Surviving are her children, Michelle Korako and John (Amy) Korako; grandchildren, Owen Estrada, Roman (Faith Haapala) Korako and Tanner Korako; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Korako; sisters-in-law, Magda Szabo and Bernice Feest; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention by name.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Korako, who passed away on March 12, 2014; Bill’s parents, Frank and Anne (née Molnar) Korako; and by her six brothers and one sister.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5 p.m. on Nov. 21 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., with Fr. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Private entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church, St. Monica’s Senior Living or the National Association of Atomic Veterans have been suggested.

A special note of thanks to everyone at St. Monica’s Senior Living and to Lakeshore at Siena for the compassionate care and wonderful support extended to our Mom in her time of need. May God continue to bless all of you each and every day; your efforts truly made a difference at the end of Lois’s journey in life!

Obituary and photo of Lois Jane Korako courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.