Obituary for Marjorie Ann Becker

February 15, 1940 – November 16, 2023

Marjorie Ann Becker (née Hainz) died peacefully on Nov. 16, 2023, after fighting a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Marjorie Ann Becker

Marjorie was born Feb. 15, 1940, in Grant Township, Wis., to the late Edward and Florence (née Boldt) Hainz. She attended a one-room schoolhouse through 6th grade and then St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Neillsville High School in 1958. Marge then went on to nursing school and graduated in 1961 from St Joseph’s School of Nursing in Marshfield.

Marge married Conrad J. Becker on Sept. 15, 1962, and was married for 44 years until Conrad’s passing in 2007. Together they lived in Kenosha, and after raising their daughters, Brenda and Sally, moved to Neillsville in 1989. Marge moved to Mount Pleasant in 2013.

Marge worked as a registered nurse at Kenosha Memorial Hospital, Woodstock Nursing Home, St Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield, Wis., and Elizabeth Gardens Assisted Living in Racine. Her career as a nurse expanded 41 years and included being a member of Kenosha District Nurses Association for several years.

While raising their daughters, Marge and Conrad enjoyed vacations that included tent camping, RVing through the United States, and eventually taking getaways to their cabin on five wooded acres outside of Neillsville.

Being an active 4-H member in her youth, Marge supported 4-H as an adult and started and led the “St. Therese TNT 4H Club” while her daughters attended St Therese Catholic School.

Through 4-H, Marge shared her sewing talent and taught her daughters how to sew. She enjoyed sewing and making fashion clothing for herself, family, and friends. Her sewing portfolio included matching dresses for herself and daughters, a wedding dress for her sister Janet, several flower girl dresses, and even drapes.

Marge had a passion for decorating and crafting. At St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Neillsville and St Lucy’s Catholic Church in Racine, she led and was actively involved in the liturgical decorating committees. She made sure the church was at its finest for each liturgical season. She also decorated other places of worship, venues and banquet halls for weddings.

Marge enjoyed singing and was a member of the choirs at St. Mary’s and St. Lucy.

Marge enjoyed getting her hands dirty in her garden with her kitty by her side. She reached her goal of seeing her garden in full bloom this past summer. Her birds will miss her.

Christmas was her favorite holiday. Marge enjoyed decorating her home for the holiday season and for hosting family parties. Not a wall or space was spared. This year, Marge was called to her true home for Christmas.

Marjorie Ann Becker will be missed by her daughters, Brenda (Kevin) Cunningham and Sally Becker (Gary Kamees); siblings, Jean (Greg) Tomac, Larry Hainz, Janet (Jerry) Horswell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Yvonne (James) Gies, Diann (Don) Pergande, Sister Mary Becker FSPA, Al (Carol) Becker, Harry (Rose) Becker; and many nieces and nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad J Becker; parents, Edward and Florence Hainz; father and mother in-law, Arthur and Viola Becker; and brother and sister in-law, Donald and Barbara Becker.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A prayer service will follow at 6 p.m.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1813 Black River Road in Neillsville. There will also be a visitation at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Her interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Marjorie Ann Becker courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.