Obituary for Mary Ann Lochowitz
December 21, 1926 – October 22, 2023
Mary Ann Lochowitz, 96, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at the Bay at Burlington Health and Rehab. She was born in Racine on Dec. 21, 1926, the daughter of the late Ladislav “Louis” and Helen Domin.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. Mary was united in marriage to Marcellus “Babe” Lochowitz. Mary was employed by various companies as a secretary, last employed at a travel agency in Kenosha.
She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her son, Timothy Lochowitz, grandsons, Zachary Lochowitz (fiancé, Linsey Donaldson), and Justin Lochowitz; great-grandchildren, Corbin Lochowitz and Adalyn Lochowitz; other relatives and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Babe; son, Roger; and grandson, Matthew Lochowitz.
Services
Private funeral services were held.
Obituary and photo of Mary Ann Lochowitz courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.