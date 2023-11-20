Obituary for Mary Ann Lochowitz

December 21, 1926 – October 22, 2023

Mary Ann Lochowitz, 96, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at the Bay at Burlington Health and Rehab. She was born in Racine on Dec. 21, 1926, the daughter of the late Ladislav “Louis” and Helen Domin.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. Mary was united in marriage to Marcellus “Babe” Lochowitz. Mary was employed by various companies as a secretary, last employed at a travel agency in Kenosha.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her son, Timothy Lochowitz, grandsons, Zachary Lochowitz (fiancé, Linsey Donaldson), and Justin Lochowitz; great-grandchildren, Corbin Lochowitz and Adalyn Lochowitz; other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Babe; son, Roger; and grandson, Matthew Lochowitz.

Services

Private funeral services were held.

Obituary and photo of Mary Ann Lochowitz courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.