Obituary for Patrick Michael Baader

January 14, 1967 – October 26, 2023

Patrick Michael Baader, 56, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.

Pat was born to the late Gerald and Katherine (née Cohoon) Baader on Jan. 14, 1967, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Lisa Kendall on Oct. 24, 2015, in Savannah, Tenn.

Pat loved sports and was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings. In his earlier years, Pat was proud to serve as a volunteer firefighter for Sturtevant. He enjoyed fishing and was known as a jokester. Most important to Pat was his family. He loved his children and grandchildren, cherishing every moment with them.

Pat will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Lisa Baader; children, Kayla Schmidt (Patrick), Austin Baader, and Jordan Shyckworost; grandchildren, Madison Baader and Autumn Schmidt; sisters, Brenda Stussy and Christine Nielsen (Maciej Godlewski); nephews, Eric Eisel and Zachary Nielsen (Destiny); nieces, Ashley Vance and Stephanie Moczynski; along with several other relatives and friends.

Pat is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Baader.

Services

Per the family’s request, no services will be held.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pat’s sister, Christine, for always taking good care of Pat.

Obituary and photo of Patrick Michael Baader courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.