The Village of Sturtevant’s Community Tree Lighting is set for Dec. 9.

The annual event will start around 5 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 2801 89th St., and in front of the fire station in Sturtevant.

Tree lighting

The holiday tree, which will soon be brightly lit, is located off 90th Street in front of the fire station.

The Case High School Carolers also known as the Master Singers will gather this upcoming December and sing holiday tunes with community members who attend the festivity.

Santa will light up the tree at 5:15 p.m.

Support needed

This year, the organizers are asking Sturtevant businesses and those to donate decorated trees and/or wreaths to be raffled off to support this community event.

Donations of trees and wreaths should be dropped off by Dec. 4 at Village Hall. Donors should include a sponsorship tag sharing your name/business name with your donation.

Activities and festivities

The festivities will include visits with Santa, as well as sweet treats for attendees to munch on. Free cookie decorating, face painting and a craft for kids will also be available.

There will be kringle, hot chocolate and popcorn to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. Additionally, Big Belly Deli will be serving walking tacos and water.

Santa’s Gift Shop will open at 5:30 p.m. inside the hall. Children can secretly shop for their parents on the night of the event. Donations to the gift shop are welcome by Dec 1.

More information can be obtained by contacting The Village of Sturtevant.