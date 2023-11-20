RACINE COUNTY AND STATEWIDE – Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff throughout Wisconsin on Tuesday (Nov. 21) in recognition of the two-year anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy that claimed the lives of six people.

Executive Order #216 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset Tuesday.

The driver of a speeding SUV deliberately drove into Waukesha’s annual Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. The incident killed Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8. An additional 62 people were injured. The SUV driver, Darrell Brooks Jr., was convicted of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is serving six consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

The six individuals whose lives were taken during the incident. – Credit: TMJ4 screenshot

Governor commends Waukesha community

“In the wake of this devastation, we saw an entire community come together to mourn the lives lost and to begin the long road towards recovery, and we have seen the kindness, strength and resilience of Waukesha as the community united behind the message ‘Waukesha Strong,’” Evers said in a news release.

“As we observe the anniversary, Kathy and I are thinking of all those who were affected by this horrible tragedy, including the victims and survivors and the first responders and community members who ran toward danger to help their neighbors in time of need.”