Obituary for Alex Profilio Modesti

December 27, 1955 – October 27, 2023

Alex Profilio Modesti, 68, passed away Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, after a courageous battle following a bone marrow transplant.

Alex was born in Racine on Dec. 27, 1955, son of the late Alex J. and Shirley (née Pfister) Modesti. He graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1974.”

It was at Park High School that he met the love of his life, Sherri L. Galati, and on Aug. 23, 1980, they were united in marriage.

While in Racine, Alex was a member of Faith Community Church and Roma Lodge. In 2010, Alex and Sherri moved to Wild Rose, Wis., where he enjoyed the great outdoors.

Alex was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of Whitetails Unlimited and The Schoolhouse Gang. He will be remembered as the Grill Master and for his detailed storytelling. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Sherri; daughters, Nicole Coughlin of Racine, Dina (Mark) Gaines of Cummings, Ga.; five grandchildren, Laila, Mikalya, Piper, Alex Joseph, and Violette; sister, Cindy (Jeff) Van Elzen; in-laws, Dominic (Pam) Galati, Kathy (Doug) Sheley, Gina (Mark) MacKain, Dino (Cindy) Galati; aunts, Rosemary Domanico, Minnie Modesti; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dominic and Audrey Galati.

Services

A funeral service was held on Nov. 3.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Froedtert 9th Floor Center for Advanced Care for their loving and compassionate care.

