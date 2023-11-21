RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES — It’s almost time to start rockin’ around the Christmas tree.

Before the Evergreens and Blue Spruces find their way into your living rooms, it’s important to know where you and your family can shop and chop this holiday season.

So, O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree…where’s the best spot to find thy lovely branches?

There are a handful of local spots to choose from if you want to cut your own tree this year or if you are looking for the real deal: a live tree that’s already cut down.

Cutting down the perfect holiday tree or tending to a live tree throughout the month of December is a great way for families to make memories. From Blue Spruces to Douglas Firs, there’s a Tannenbaum for every family.

Start planning your trip and making Christmastime traditions now by visiting one of these 10 local spots.

Where to buy your tree: Racine County

1. Klema Feeds

Visit 10540 Northwestern Ave., in Franksville starting the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, to shop for freshly pre-cut trees and other holiday items like wreaths, grave sprays, decorative pots and more in their greenhouse.

Read more on their website.

2. Sugar Creek Tree Farm

The Chesky family welcomes families to visit Sugar Creek Tree Farm, N. 6447 Church Road, Burlington, starting the day after Thanksgiving.

Chop down your own tree at their family farm this holiday season. They are open every day.

They have a range of trees including blue spruce, white pine, scotch pine and more. Learn more about this business by visiting their website.

3. Vlach Family Christmas Trees

The Vlach Family will continue their family tradition of selling Christmas trees, grave wreaths and standard wreaths this holiday season at Steve Vlach’s house, 514 Stuart Road.

In 2022, Steve told the Racine County Eye that in the 1950s, Adolf Vlach sold trees in Chicago. Now, the tradition continues with Adolf’s grandchildren and their relatives. They get trees from the family’s tree farm in Taylor County, Wis., and transport them where people then can pick them out locally in Mount Pleasant.

In 2022, Steve told the Racine County Eye, “We do it for the tradition,” said Vlach, rather than for the business.

If you have questions contact 262-880-6253.

4. Valley View Tree Farm

Visit Valley View Tree Farm to cut your own tree this holiday season. Located at W798 Valley View Road in Burlington, this family farm offers a true holiday experience.

They are currently open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now through Dec. 17. They are closed on Thanksgiving.

The farm offers a variety of tree types and prices. They also sell an assortment of wreaths and specialty items including garlands, mailbox covers, lamp post swags and other swags.

5. Windblown Tree Plantation/Christmas Trees Now

Want a real tree but without the real hassle?

Windblown Tree Plantation, 33833 County Highway D, isn’t like most tree farms. They grow the trees locally but ship all over through Christmas Trees Now.

That’s right, no need to visit the farm; all trees are freshly cut and mail-ordered. Christmas trees will be immediately packaged and delivered to your home, church, school, office, or other organization upon ordering.

Enjoy the bliss of a real tree with this easy way to shop.

6. Union Grove Kiwanis Club’s Tree Lot

Buy a tree and support the Union Grove Kiwanis Club this Christmas season.

The tree lot offers an easy and fun way to get a Christmas tree this holiday season. It is located at Union Grove’s Village Square, off Main Street. All trees are $75.

Their tree lot is open:

Thanksgiving Weekend Nov. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov 26: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



If trees are still available, the lot will also be open the following weekend:

Nov. 30: 5 to 8 p.m.

Dec. 1: 5 to 8 p.m.

Dec. 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 3: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch the Union Grove Kiwanis Club Facebook page for updates.

7. Borzynski’s Farm & Floral Market Inc.

Borzynski’s Farm & Floral Market Inc. offers pre-cut trees at their location at 11600 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant.

Want to shop at a place that feels like a Hallmark movie? Consider this your spot. Find trees and other seasonal favorite decor items inside the store and in the greenhouses.

Trees are currently available and ready for purchase. Read more about their offerings online.

Where to buy your tree: Kenosha County

8. Gretzinger’s Christmas Tree Lot

Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands and decorative items are available at Gretzinger’s Christmas Tree lot, 2710 75th St. in Kenosha.

Starting the day after Thanksgiving, the lot will be open at 9 a.m. until a few days before Christmas, or until sold out.

More information is available on their Facebook page.

9. Platts Farm

Buy a tree from Platts Farm this Christmas. This family-run business grows and sells its trees year after year.

Their variety of trees will be available at St. John’s Catholic Church, 701 N Lake Ave., in Twin Lakes starting the day after Thanksgiving. They open at 9 a.m. and offer pre-cut trees.

Visit their Facebook page for more details.

10. Green Acres

Jerry Smith Farm runs an open-air corner stand, Green Acres, at 5940 Green Bay Road that carries a variety of seasonal items including trees, wreaths, grave blankets and more.

All of the greens for door wreaths, crosses and grave blankets are hand-cut. Also offered are holiday planters, swags, and a handful of decorations such as ribbons and bows.

They are open from mid-November until December.

Add a Christmas tree shopping spot

Know a spot that should be added to this list? Email Emma Widmar at emma@racinecountyeye.com.