Obituary for Daniel Bruce Amundsen

March 8, 1942 – November 7, 2023

Daniel Bruce Amundsen, 81, passed away peacefully at Ascension All-Saints Hospital in Racine on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Daniel Bruce Amundsen

Dan was born March 8, 1942, in Racine to Vernon Van and Harriet Josephine (née Vance) Amundsen.

He attended Fratt Elementary, McKinley Jr. High and graduated from Washington Park High School, Class of 1960. At Park, he was a member of the Varsity Football Team and the Golf Team. Dan continued his education at the UW-Racine Campus before transferring to UW-La Crosse. He graduated there in 1966 with a double major in physical education and history.

Dan was united in marriage to Judith Ann Wilda on Aug. 27, 1966 and began his long teaching career with Racine Unified School District the following week.

He taught his first 17 years at Mitchell Jr. High School, teaching physical education and health classes and coaching football, gymnastics and track. In 1983 he transferred to his Alma Mater, Park High School. He taught physical education and health there for another 17 years and coached Freshman Football and Boys Varsity Golf until his retirement in 2000.

Dan was happiest when he was outdoors coaching, pheasant hunting with his German Shorthaired Pointers, deer hunting with the Wilda relatives, fishing up at Red Gut Bay, Ontario, Canada with the Amundsen relatives and his close friends and, of course, playing golf.

The friendships he made throughout his life were precious to him and too numerous to list here. Dan was also grateful for the privilege of teaching and coaching so many young students during their formative years.

Following retirement, Dan could be seen golfing out at Pan Yack Park, where he and Judy resided permanently since 1996, and also keeping busy hunting and fishing. His life was filled with outdoor activities, family gatherings and getting together with his friends. He truly led a wonderful life.

Daniel Bruce Amundsen is survived by his wife, Judy, of 57 years; daughter, Jennifer Lynne (Troy) Lucas and their children, Autumn Sage (Milo Miller) Lucas and Zoe Jasmine Lucas; daughter, Mary Beth (Scott) Nelson and her daughter, Brittney Lee (Kyle Burman) Murphy; sister-in-law, JoAnne Amundsen and her family, David Eric (Amy) Amundsen (children, Logan and Owen Amundsen) and Jordon Amundsen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilynn (Robert) Johnson and their sons, Brad (Heather Jeffords) Johnson (children, Alex and Nicole) and Ross (Dory) Johnson (children, Collin, Emily and Gavin).

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Vance Amundsen; and niece, Karen Marie Tisland.

Services

Services celebrating Dan’s life will be held at noon on Nov. 25 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

In memory of Daniel Bruce Amundsen, memorials to the Pan Yack Park Company/Tree Fund have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Daniel Bruce Amundsen courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.