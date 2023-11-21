Obituary for Jacqueline Juanita Harrell

August 2, 1939 – November 13, 2023

Jacqueline Juanita Harrell, 84, had her homecoming on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

Mom was born on Aug. 2 in 1939. Her birthday is shared by a great granddaughter, Raquel.

Our mother, Jackie, loved talking to absolutely everyone about everything every day for all of the 84 years of her well-lived life. People gave her energy, and she enjoyed the Lifetime Channel and Denzel Washington movies. Mom appreciated her lifelong friendships with so many people who were there for the great times and during periods of duress. She always enjoyed hearing gossip. That’s a lot of talking…

Our mother did many things in her lifetime. Wayman AME Church was her spiritual home for her lifetime which is full of the best of family and friends. For many years, Jackie worked for Western Publishing Company.

She bowled, played cards, Aggravation, and chatted about scores. She enjoyed a great gambling spree or three. She loved to travel, going on many road trips with Katie and Howard. Our father and mother made sure we visited Mississippi every year along with other car trips to visit relatives around the United States.

As part of telling necessary and life affirming stories, Mom and Dad were featured in the HBO series “The Caregivers,” featuring families that coalesced around caregiving to those suffering with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

You can depend on mom entering Heaven while sharing blessings. We thank you all for your generosity of spirit and condolences for our mother’s celebration of life, love, and laughter.

She shared her name with her granddaughter, Jacqueline. Jacqueline Harrell was the baby daughter of Bernard Poindexter and Verita Poindexter Johnson.

Jacqueline Juanita Harrell is survived by four children, Jocelyn, Rhonda, Dwayne, and Richard; 10 grandchildren; and a host of funny, adorable and cute great-grandchildren who lovingly call her Tutu. She is also survived by her older sister, Mrs. Jean Dash of Inglewood, Calif.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Carl (Delores) Poindexter.

Services

A homegoing celebration for Jacqueline will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at Wayman AME Church in Racine. A time of visitation for Jacqueline will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials in Jacqueline’s name may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter or American Heart Association.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jackie, Brittnay, and adoptive granddaughter, Ashley, for taking such good care of Jacqueline. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Cindy from Hospice Alliance for her wonderful care for Jacqueline.

Obituary and photo of Jacqueline Juanita Harrell courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.