Obituary for Johnnie Lynn Whitnell

March 30, 1957 – October 24, 2023

Johnnie Lynn Whitnell of Racine left this earthly stage on Monday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the age of 66.

Johnnie Lynn Whitnell

Johnnie was born in Mayfield, Ky., on March 30, 1957, to Horace C. Sr. and Bettie Whitnell (deceased). He was the youngest of six siblings: Martha V., (deceased), HC Jr., (deceased), Delores (Deedee) still standing, Richard (Ricky) (deceased) and Thomas (Tommie) (deceased).

He towered over all of us and walked with authority! Johnnie was a nice person. Yes he was. He would say what was on his mind. Take it or leave it. However, Johnnie did not do the drama with anyone. Keeping it 100%!

He was known to be a great interior and exterior painter, cutting lawns, rearranging cluttered garages, basements, houses, etc. for anyone who needed his expertise. Johnnie liked things clean, decent and in order.

Johnnie loved life. He could make you laugh. He could make you smile. He often reflected on his basketball skills that could have put him in the NBA. Well, that didn’t happen. He appeared several times in the Journal Times when he played for St. Catherine’s High School.

Johnnie loved his family and those close family friends that include the Lights, Hamiltons, Thurmans, Herveys, Pattons, Blands, Smiths, Brooks, Mrs. Dorothy Burress and the old Birch Street neighbors. There may be others not mentioned.

He did so many acts of kindness for many people! He loved his doggie companion, Cinnamon, until she took her last breath. Seeing him with such a tiny dog and walking her, made people smile. They thought he would have a big dog. But she was BIG to him.

He will be remembered by his loving family: sister, Delores (Deedee) Hervey; uncle, Jimmie and aunt, Jozell Davies; nephews, Majada Hervey and two sons; niece, Malika (Richard) Henry; Shontate (Shenita) Whitnell and family; great-nieces and nephews, extended family and friends; and special friend, Mr. William “Bill” (Val) Bland.

Services

Visitation Services and Celebration for Johnnie Lynn Whitnell were held on Nov. 3.

