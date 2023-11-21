RAYMOND, Wis. — Amid controversy and a deep political divide, Dr. Michael Garvey, Superintendent and Business Manager of the Raymond School District, announced his resignation effective Dec. 31.

District Administrator Dr. Michael Garvey announces his resignation, effective Dec. 31, during the Raymond School board meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Garvey announced his decision during a Monday night board meeting following a year marked by challenges, hostility and several lawsuits alleging misconduct and discrimination.

Garvey recounted his commitment to the district from when he was hired a year ago, promising to leverage his expertise in enhancing employment and financial systems.

“I also pledged to use my experience to help staff build their capacity by implementing best instructional practices,” he said.

His tenure allegedly began amid controversy, according to Garvey, dealing with an employee issue on his first day, a situation he managed alongside the district’s legal counsel and board members. Despite these early challenges, Garvey and the board aligned on critical goals, focusing on intervention in special education and overall instructional improvement.

However, the path was fraught with resistance, Garvey noted.

“Despite pushback from several veteran teachers, we, as administrators, looked to the board for direction and received just that.”

He said his decision to apply for the regular superintendent position, encouraged by community members, staff and board members, was a step towards continuing his efforts in the district. However, Principal Jeff Peterson’s employment issues escalated over the summer, with Garvey describing a hostile environment fueled by a group of staff members and community individuals.

“The introduction of a hired agitator at board meetings is the ultimate example,” he alleged. The intense hostility included death threats towards him and his family, unprecedented in his 25-year career as a superintendent.

“This barrage of legal claims against the district and nonstop hostility… has taken a toll on my health and well-being,” Dr. Garvey expressed, citing these as reasons for his resignation. He emphasized the need to focus on what is right for him and his family despite the support he received from most of the board members, staff and community.

The school board voted unanimously to accept Garvey’s resignation. In the case of school board member Gwen Keller, she reluctantly accepted the resignation.

School board member Gwen Keller walks with District Administrator Dr. Michael Garvey after he announced his resignation, effective Dec. 31, during the Raymond School board meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

“Dr. Garvey has been… a good superintendent. The superintendent serves the board, and Dr. Garvey has done an excellent job doing this,” she said.

Garvey’s final remarks wished the district well and expressed hope for a less toxic future.

“I will continue to provide the leadership as I am allowed,” he concluded, reaffirming his commitment to the district’s well-being in the remaining months of his tenure.

At the meeting, the district announced that Peter Kempen would be the acting principal.

Lawsuit alleges school board acted illegally

An escalating legal showdown involving the Raymond School Board, former Superintendent Michael Garvey, and Principal Jeff Peterson is headed to the Racine County Circuit Court after voters filed a petition to fire Garvey.

The status of the lawsuit is now in question after Garvey resigned following the Nov. 20 Raymond School Board meeting.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 10 in Racine County Circuit Court and alleges that Garvey created a hostile work environment for teachers and that his misconduct made the school worse.

According to court documents, Raymond residents Shelly Kurhajec, Jennifer Hribar, Jennifer Hansen, Julie Mausing, and Dawn Peterson also state that the school board broke the law by hiring lawyers to defend Peterson’s discrimination lawsuit against Garvey and the board itself.

Kurhajec, a former school board member, said the board brought politics into the school, which is the cause of the current divide. But more than that, she said, Wise and Kelly aren’t doing their jobs.

William Sulton, an attorney for the Raymond voters who filed the lawsuit, explained the case.

William Sulton, center, talks with Mitchell Berman, left, and Shelly Kurhajec at the Raymond School board meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Sulton is president of the ACLU of Wisconsin board and of the ACLU of Wisconsin Foundation board. Kurhajec is part of the group that filed the writ of mandamus. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

“I filed an action in the Racine County Circuit Court to ask a judge to order the school district to follow the law and also to terminate the contract with superintendent Michael Garvey, as well as to terminate the contract of any attorneys that they’ve hired unlawfully in violation of the voters’ orders,” Sulton said. “In addition, I’ve also asked the judge to order each member of the Board of Education to reimburse the village for the cost that they’ve expended on these lawyers unlawfully.”

In addition to Garvey’s termination, the petition also calls for the termination of all the school district’s contracts for legal services. It seeks damages against school board members Audrey Kostuch, Janell Wise, Gwen Keller, Amanda Falaschi, and Amy Helvick for the amount paid to lawyers. The suit alleges the lawyers were paid contrary to the electors’ motions.

“The Board of Education should have fired Dr. Garvey after the annual meeting,” Sulton said. “The voters were clear. By refusing to do so, the Board has shown that they are unwilling to follow the law. Those Board members should resign immediately.

Shana Lewis, attorney for Raymond School, said the district had not been served with the lawsuit and they would not make any further comment.

Voters group wanted Garvey fired, but board chose not to