RACINE COUNTY — A 36-year-old Sturtevant man is facing decades in prison after he allegedly hit and killed a 14-year-old boy last summer and fled the scene.
Nicholas Ziccarelli was arrested on Monday, Nov. 20 on charges of hit-and-run causing death. He is accused of hitting a 14-year-old boy at 9:23 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Highway 31 and Newman Road and fleeing the scene.
The boy was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital because of the severity of his injuries. He died the next day.
Hit-and-run causing death max: 25 years prison
Ziccarelli was booked into the Racine County Jail on a single felony count of hit-and-run causing death, a Class D felony in Wisconsin with a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and/or $100,000 in fines.
Police & Fire
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…
Stay up to date with criminal complaints, emergency, felony and other police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.