RACINE COUNTY — A 36-year-old Sturtevant man is facing decades in prison after he allegedly hit and killed a 14-year-old boy last summer and fled the scene.

Nicholas Ziccarelli was arrested on Monday, Nov. 20 on charges of hit-and-run causing death. He is accused of hitting a 14-year-old boy at 9:23 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Highway 31 and Newman Road and fleeing the scene.

The boy was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital because of the severity of his injuries. He died the next day.

Nicholas Ziccarelli – Credit: Racine County Jail

Hit-and-run causing death max: 25 years prison

Ziccarelli was booked into the Racine County Jail on a single felony count of hit-and-run causing death, a Class D felony in Wisconsin with a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and/or $100,000 in fines.