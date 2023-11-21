Obituary for Michelle Tidwell

February 18, 1965 – November 13, 2023

Michelle Tidwell, 58, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Angels Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc, Wis. She was born in Marked Tree, Arkansas, Feb. 18, 1965, the daughter of the late Carl and Maedell (née Campbell) Tidwell.

Michelle Tidwell

Michelle was raised in Racine and attended J. I. Case High School. She will be remembered as one who would light up the room at family functions and parties. She was an excellent cook who loved to dance, sing, fish and travel. Her passion was her family, especially the grandkids. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her six children, Anthony Tidwell, Timothy Souter (fiancée, Alicia), Lakeisha (Keith) Martin, Latoya Fields, Olivia Fields, Latrese Craft; 18 grandchildren, Antalaysia, Anthony Jr., Antiara, Helen, Timara, Taleeyah, Tianna, Tyreese, Trinity, Timari, Branasia, Keith Jr., Kemarion, Kartier, Reniyah, Donley Jr, Dontae, and Baby Boy on the way; brother, Kevin Riley Tidwell; sisters, Joyce Tidwell, Mae Carol Tidwell; sister-in-law, Darlene Tidwell; favorite nieces, Trivia, Shayla, and Sharmain; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Oscar Tidwell, Carl Tidwell Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Antoinette Grey Tidwell.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, with Elder Craig Fields officiating. Relatives and friends may meet for visitation prior to the service at 10 a.m.

Obituary and photo of Michelle Tidwell courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.