RACINE — The Racine Public Library Foundation warmly extends the community an invitation to its free Winter Fundraiser on Dec. 14, 6 – 8:30 p.m., at Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St.

Nick Demske, interim executive director of the Racine Public Library. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

There will be free appetizers, a cash bar, and a cozy evening to make new connections while supporting the Racine Public Library.

“Public libraries are the protectors of intellectual freedom, the champions of community inclusion and the preservers of our collective histories,” says Nick Demske, interim executive director of the Racine Public Library. “But in order to invest in those values, we need to invest in our libraries. I’m really excited about this opportunity for people to show up, celebrate the library they love and play a role in supporting its health well into the future.”

The Winter Fundraiser is just one upcoming initiative in the works under the Foundation’s new leadership. As of October, Chris Hefel—a member of the Foundation’s board since 2020—has been elected the Foundation’s board president.

The Winter Fundraiser is the culmination of three cumulative decades of grassroots fundraising experience between Hefel and her husband, who have for years enjoyed hosting events to facilitate connections and support for the Racine community.

“I’m looking forward to building back the board and raising the funds needed to make sure patrons can enjoy everything we have to offer, and to plan for any future needs,” said Hefel. When asked about the impact she envisioned the fundraiser having on the library, she shared a quote from Albert Einstein: “The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.”

The Foundation is grateful for the anonymous benefactors who have agreed to sponsor this event. Sponsorship slots are still open for this event at the $500, $1,000, $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 levels. If you’re interested in sponsoring, get started by contacting Nick Demske at Nick.Demske@RacineLibrary.info or 262-619-2570.

About the Racine Public Library Foundation

The Racine Public Library Foundation was founded in 2005 to provide additional sources of funding to support the work of the Racine Public Library. Over the years, the Foundation has invested in projects like the Library’s Techmobile, the recently completed second-floor renovation, Battle of the Books, computers both for checkout and for use in the Library, equipment for the Innovation Lab, and more.

To learn more about the Foundation, visit RacineLibrary.info/foundation.