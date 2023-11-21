Thanksgiving is about being thankful, but it’s also about the big feast.

Families will gather around dinner tables in the United States to eat a wide variety of scrumptious side dishes, tasty turkey and honey hams. At the feet of those dinner tables on Nov. 23 will be hungry pooches and friendly kitty cats trying to gobble up some treats.

To ensure that every member of the family, including those with furry coats and wagging tails, enjoys the upcoming holidays, it is important to know what animals can and cannot safely eat.

AKC offers advice for Thanksgiving

The American Kennel Club (AKC) offers expert advice to ensure this Thanksgiving focuses on being with family and not in the veterinarian’s office.

“While many of us already know we’re going to overeat on Thanksgiving, we still need to apply some restraint when it comes to sharing Thanksgiving foods with our dogs. It’s not just the obvious cautions—like splintering roasted turkey bones or toxic onion-filled stuffing—that are unsafe choices for your dogs. There are fatty dishes, salty dishes, or anything made with raisins, grapes, or other known dog toxins to keep off your best friend’s dish,” said the organization.

“That said, the Thanksgiving table can have some healthy options for you to share with your dog, if you choose to. Plenty of fall favorites can be tasty (and safe) options in small portions during holiday festivities.”

The AKC offers the following lists of foods that can be enjoyed and others to avoid:

Safe foods Sweet potatoes

Potatoes

Apples

Turkey meat (no bones, no skin)

Green beans

Plain peas

Pumpkin “Dessert is an option, but since we’ve already poo-pooed the apple and pumpkin pie, whatever sweet you share with your dog on Thanksgiving will probably need to be just for the pups. You might offer your dog some frozen plain yogurt (read the label and look for xylitol, which can be fatal to dogs) blended with pumpkin puree. Calcium, protein, and probiotics in plain yogurt will give your dog a tasty dose of nutrients and help head off any tummy troubles. You can also find pumpkin dog cookies to share a sweet treat,” according to the website. Foods to avoid Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (as well as anything “sugar-free” or containing xylitol, which can be fatal for dogs)

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices “Once the meal is over, and you’ve successfully avoided sharing any unsafe foods with your dog, it’s critical to be sure your day’s trash is properly secured so your dog can’t get into it, and undo all of your diligent planning,” said AKC.

In case of emergencies

In case of an emergency, contact the Pet Poison Helpline or call your local emergency vet that offers weekend and after-hours services.

It is important to understand that typical vets will not be open on the holiday or may have adjusted hours.