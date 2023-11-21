A 46-year-old South Milwaukee man is in custody after allegedly leading police from three agencies on a high-speed chase through as many counties.
According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 20, Charles Lewis conducted a drug deal at a gas station in Milwaukee and fled the scene with Milwaukee police officers attempting to arrest him.
Milwaukee PD pursued him southbound on I-94 into Racine County where they requested the assistance of RCSO deputies to assist. Stop sticks were deployed and deflated Lewis’s tires, but he continued driving, albeit at a reduced speed of about 45 mph, into Kenosha County.
Pleasant Prairie officers apprehended Lewis after boxing him in, and a K-9 unit was used to clear his vehicle of any additional suspects.
A small amount of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were recovered from Lewis’s car, and he was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on several charges. Additional counts against him could be filed in both Racine and Kenosha counties for offenses committed during the alleged chase.
Police & Fire
