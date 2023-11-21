Obituary for Terry Ronald Exner

February 27, 1938 – October 28, 2023

Reverend Terry Ronald Exner, 85, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Terry was born to Otto and Betty (née Patzke) Exner on Feb. 27, 1938, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Judy Bartz on June 12, 1976.

Terry earned his bachelor’s degree in theology from Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. He served in the United States Army Reserve. Terry worked as a purchasing specialist for Frank L. Wells for over 20 years, retiring in 1999.

Terry was a long-time member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, and a lifelong avid Chicago Cubs fan. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, reading and traveling to see his children and grandchildren.

Terry will be profoundly missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Judy Exner; daughter, Jayne (Robert) Lyke; son, Justin (Dawn) Exner; stepdaughter, Rhonda (Kurt) Voigt; stepson, Ryan Amann; brother, Alan (Barbara) Exner; grandchildren, Ethan, Avery, Owen, and Ella Exner; and Kyle (Krystel) Voigt; and many other dear relatives and friends.

He goes on to be reunited with his parents, Otto and Betty Exner; son, Jason Exner; and stepson, Bradford Amann.

Services

A visitation and prayer service were held on Nov. 2 with Pastor Matthew James officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.

Obituary and photo of Terry Ronald Exner courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.