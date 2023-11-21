RACINE AND STATEWIDE — As the Thanksgiving weekend travel period gets underway, AAA Wisconsin reports that travelers will find crowded airports and lower fuel prices.

According to AAA projections, 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which runs from Wednesday (Nov. 22) through Sunday (Nov. 26). This year’s Thanksgiving travel forecast – an increase of 2.3% over last year – marks the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000. The top two years were 2005 and 2019, respectively.

Most Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destinations. AAA projections call for 49.1 million U.S. travelers to get behind the wheel, an increase of 1.7% compared to 2022.

Air travel up as well

AAA expects 4.7 million people will fly over Thanksgiving, an increase of 6.6% compared to 2022 and the highest number of Thanksgiving air travelers since 2005. Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest air travel days ahead of the holiday and the most expensive. While Sunday is typically the busiest day to return home, AAA data shows that Monday is also a popular day to fly back after Thanksgiving.

Officials at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports are bracing for the busiest Thanksgiving travel season on record, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. AAA projections indicate that about 290,000 people are expected to take flights in Illinois for Thanksgiving, up 8.1% from 2022.

“Travel’s coming back,” said Jessica Mayle, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration told the Sun-Times.

“We are exceeding pre-pandemic levels now of travel. We had that big dip in 2020, and it took awhile to recover … but mostly people just want to get out and see their families and enjoy the fact that we’re able to do that again,” she said.

Gasoline prices falling

Drivers can expect to pay less at the gasoline pump compared to Thanksgiving 2022 and even a week ago.

“Drivers this Thanksgiving can expect cheaper gas prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Ten states now have sub $3 a gallon averages, and more will join soon. So savvy drivers will find savings on their way to a turkey dinner this year.”

As of Tuesday morning, AAA reported that the national average of a gallon of unleaded regular was $3.295, down more than 10 cents per gallon over the past two weeks. Since the gasoline price peak for 2023 a few months ago, the national average has either fallen or remained flat for 60 straight days.

Wisconsin motorists, including those in Racine and Southeast Wisconsin, were also seeing lower gas pump prices on Tuesday.

The statewide average price for unleaded regular was $3.007 per gallon, down about 9 cents per gallon from a week ago and about 36 cents a gallon from a year ago, AAA reported. Tuesday’s average price in Racine County was $2.979 per gallon while Kenosha County motorists were seeing a slightly higher average price of $3.027 per gallon. The day’s average price in Milwaukee-Waukesha counties stood at $2.934 per gallon.

Avoiding congested roadways this Thanksgiving

AAA experts said that those driving Wednesday should avoid traveling between 2 and 6 p.m. The best travel time is before 11 a.m. If you’re returning Saturday or Sunday, avoid driving from 3 to 5 p.m., when congestion is the worst. The best time to drive back is before noon.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Wednesday to be the busiest day on the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, with average travel times as high as 80% over normal in some metro areas. INRIX recommends leaving in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest holiday congestion.

“The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously one of the most congested days on our roadways. Travelers should be prepared for long delays, especially in and around major metros,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in a statement. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help minimize holiday traffic frustrations. We advise drivers to use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services for real-time updates.”