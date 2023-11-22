Obituary for Daniel K. Cunningham

August 10, 1961 – October 23, 2023

Daniel K. Cunningham, 62, transitioned from his earthly home on Monday, Oct. 23, 2022. He was born in Waukegan, Ill., on Aug. 10, 1961, the son of Robert William Cunningham Sr. and Shirley Ann (Nèe: Howse) Cunningham.

Danny attended William Horlick High School. His employment included Warren Packaging and detailing cars.

To his family, Danny was known as Macaroni, one of the smoothest of his time. He was known for talking smack, and if he never talked smack to you, he didn’t like you (just kidding). Danny was loving and could always light up any room he entered. He was absolutely one of a kind!

To cherish his memories, Danny is survived by his longtime partner, Brenda Jones; sisters, Vivian (née Cunningham) Owens and Barbara Cunningham; and brothers, Michael Cunningham and Jerry Cunningham. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley Cunningham, Sr.; sisters, April Cunningham, Virginia (née Cunningham) Ramsey, and Aninita Angel (née Cunningham) Clemon; brothers, David Cunningham, Robert Cunningham Jr., Paul Cunningham, and Frank Cunningham; and a host of extended relatives. Danny was loved by many, and his presence will always be in our hearts.

Services

A service celebrating his life and Homegoing was held on Nov. 1 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with Pastor Buddy Vinson officiating.

Obituary and photo of Daniel K. Cunningham courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.