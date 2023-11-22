Obituary for Dorothy Tatum

December 12, 1929 – November 20, 2023

Dorothy Tatum (née Hess), 93, passed away on Nov. 20, 2023, at The Villa at Lincoln Park.

Dorothy Tatum

She was born to the late William and Daisy (née Mormon) Hess on Dec. 12, 1929. Dorothy was united in marriage on Feb. 12, 1949, to Dewayne Tatum in Port Washington, Wis.

She enjoyed gardening, knitting and sewing. Most of all, her time spent with family was the most enjoyable.

Dorothy is survived by her children, John (Maryann) Tatum, Susan (Ken) Jensen, Debbie (Terry) Dallia, Cathy (Joe) Nixa, Tim (Laurie) Tatum, Amy (Mark) Carr and Todd (Sherry) Tatum. Dorothy was blessed with 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dewayne Tatum, on April 20, 2009; brothers, William and Eugene Hess; and sisters, Ruth Hoppe and Joyce Verley.

Obituary and photo of Dorothy Tatum courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.