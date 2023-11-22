RACINE — The Racine Police Department’s Officer, K9 Karma, is on the mend following an unexpected Veterinarian visit and surgery.

K9 Officer Karma, of the Racine Police Department. – Credit: RPD K9 Unit Facebook page The K9 officer who works for RPD was born in 2018 and came to the department in 2020. The Belgian Malinois is paired with Ofc. David Arvai of RPD. Since then, she has been serving the city as a certified dual-purpose dog trained in locating narcotics, tracking and handler protection. However, she’s taking a pause from her duties due to surgery.

Ofc. Arvai seeks help for K9 Karma

Ofc. Arvai reported online on the Racine Police K9 Unit Facebook page that over the prior weekend, K9 Karma was not acting herself and displaying some concerning medical behaviors.

This led Ofc. Arvai to take his K9 partner in for evaluation.

“Based on what the Veterinarian was seeing, she recommended Karma go to the WVRC (Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center) for advanced treatment. Karma will remain at WVRC overnight tonight for further treatment and tests,” said the post.

K9 Karma’s admission leads to surgery

Furthermore, the department page shared on Nov. 20 that their K9 was admitted to WVRC (Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center) for complications.

K9 Karma received medical care at WVRC and underwent surgery. – Credit: RPD K9 Unit Facebook page

“At the Doctor’s referral, Karma underwent abdominal surgery on Nov. 21, 2023. We are happy to say that surgery went well, and Karma will make a full recovery. You should see her back protecting the Racine community in two weeks,” stated the K9 Units Facebook page. “A special thanks to WVRC, Franksville Veterinary Clinic, Prairie Side Veterinary Hospital, Racine Police Chief Ramirez, and the Racine Community for their assistance and well wishes.”

Donation based unit

The Racine K9 unit is fully funded by donations.

Due to the surgery cost, a PayPal page was developed to help pay for the surgery.

To make a donation to K9 Karma’s medical bills, click here. There is a $7,000 goal.

“This is a legit account to go towards K9 Karma’s surgery. This will be the only account for this purpose to avoid any scams,” said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox.

To learn more about the department visit their Facebook page.